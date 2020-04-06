Rapides court announces plans for trials, hearings in April

The 9th Judicial District Court along with the Rapides Parish Clerk of Court is reminding the public of changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The courthouse is still physically closed but the judge's office continues to do business through phone and email. Courthouse hours are 8:30 a.m. - noon from Monday through Friday, effective April 6 until further notice.

Hearings are being conducted via video conferences.

Civil and criminal hearings and trials that require in-person attendance have been continued for the month of April.

Currently, trials, hearings, etc., that are scheduled for May remain on track.

You can read the order in the Related Documents section of this page.

