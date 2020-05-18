Rapides gets 'F' in social distancing, new high in case numbers

The LSUA Economic Dashboard has provided new COVID-19 related data. That data includes the number of cases we're now seeing in Rapides Parish and the parish's current social distancing grade.

Source: KALB

"We deserve an F because people aren't paying attention," said Dr. David Holcombe with the Office of Public Health when asked about the "F" that Rapides Parish has received for social distancing.

Holcombe says that it seems people throughout the parish aren't doing their part when it comes to social distancing, but he commends places like grocery stores that are doing what they can to encourage it. A number of grocery stores in Cenla have marked standing areas in cashier lines to keep customers 6 feet apart and they're also encouraging shoppers to wear masks when they're shopping.

"The number of people who ignore all that and do whatever they please is astonishing because it's there to protect everyone. It's not there to make your life miserable...it's there to save lives" said Holcombe.

He also notes that the number of COVID-19 cases in the parish has increased to over 400. Part of that increase comes from more testing being done, but the other part has to do with the lack of social distancing that's being seen.

Holcombe says that COVID-19 is on its way to surpassing the number of people who have died from flu, during a bad flu season, in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.