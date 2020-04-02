Rapides superintendent announces school closures through April 30

According to Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell, public schools will remain closed until at least April 30.

Additionally, all schools will be closed in observance of the scheduled Easter Break next week, April 6-10. They will resume the 7 feeding sites starting April 13.

Click here for digital resources to keep your kids academically stimulated during this time.

Click here for resources from the Louisiana Dept. of Education.

"We know there are lots of questions about graduation requirements, graduation exercises, promotion requirements, etc.," Powell said. "Just today, the Louisiana Department of Education released guidance relative to some of these topics as well as others. We are working with our school principals to make some final decisions on promotional requirements, GPA, etc. and will communicate this information as soon as possible."

