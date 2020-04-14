Ray Hyde Paint and Body Works makes adjustments to continue to serve customers during pandemic

Although some businesses have been forced to close their brick and mortar locations, many businesses are still considered essential and are continuing to operate like normal. However, that doesn't mean those businesses don't have to make adjustments as well.

Source: KALB

Ray Hyde Paint and Body Works in Alexandria falls under the category of “auto repair shop,” a type of shop deemed essential during the pandemic. But because people can't go places, they aren't on the roads, and when people aren't on the roads, there is a decrease in wrecks and auto damage and a decrease in the need for repair.

Owners Lynne and Ray Hyde told News Channel Five that business was steady at first. When the coronavirus struck the nation, their shop was already full of vehicles in need of repair. But now they're beginning to see a drop-off.

However, they've always run a tight ship, and they're working extra hard to take care of their customers, no matter how many or how few, during this time of crisis.

“We have made some changes in place for our customers that they don't have to have any contact for estimates or drop-offs on pick-ups,” said Lynn. “Everything's completely…we're doing it online. And they just drive up, put their keys in the dropbox, call us when they're here, and we can take care of it so that they're safe.”

Ray explained how the shop is handling business with outside companies while adhering to social distancing order.

“These insurance estimators, they are not coming out because of the virus. Therefore, I'm having to take digital pictures for them to explain the pictures to them to justify repair procedure, replacement procedure,” said Ray.

He also boasted of his employees.

“I'm telling you, man, I've got the best staff I've had in 40 years. These guys really care. They're going out of their way to get these people back in their cars,” Ray said.

The Hydes have not had to lay off any employees, and they don't plan on having to.

