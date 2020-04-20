Recovery begins in Leesville after EF-1 tornado

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit north Leesville Sunday evening, leaving many residents with the duty of picking up the pieces.

Leesville residents picking up the pieces after Sunday's EF-1 tornado. | Source: KALB

In a video recorded on a cellphone, you can hear Alex Benitez, a Leesville resident, telling everyone to go to the living room, as the EF-1 tornado made its way through his home. According to the National Weather Service, the estimated wind peak was 105 miles per hour with a path length of 5.4 miles.

"I was able to close the back door," Alex said. "We ran to the bathroom, but when we came out to look at everything, the back door was blown wide open."

The tornado did not only rip apart Alex's back door, but it also smashed his family's boat and threw their outdoor furniture into the woods.

"That's completely done," Tiffany Benitez, Alex's wife said while pointing to carport the couple used to own.

While the Benitez's home did receive a substantial amount of damage, the sight gets even worse across the street.

"The lights went off, and we all just huddled up there [in the hallway] with our dog," Cally Hooks, a Leesville teenager described what her family did right before the tornado hit. "It [was] crazy."

What's even crazier than the tornado ripping through her family's home, is the amount devastation it left behind. The tornado completely collapsed the Hooks family's garage with a brand new Jeep Cherokee inside. A new vehicle that did not even have the chance to make one payment on.

"The most important thing is the four of us came out [of the tornado] without a scratch on us," Charlotte Hooks said. "Everything around here is replaceable and could not be more thankful for our community."

The two areas hit the hardest by the tornado are Hawthorne and Country Club Roads near Highway 171.

Despite the unfortunate course of mother nature, residents and elected officials still found the silver lining in the day.

"We're a tight community and people came from everywhere to help these residents," Rick Allen, the mayor of Leesville, said. "Right now, our main concern is safety, and as you can see when you come onto Country Club Road, there's an officer at the front directing traffic. So, if you don't live here or you don't work here, then they're not gonna let you in."

"God has a plan," Charlotte reiterated. "It's a big one!"

Despite the devastation throughout the city, people everywhere just kept emphasizing the fact they are thankful no one got hurt during the tornado, and they will rebuild their community together.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.