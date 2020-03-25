Rep. Abraham announces COVID-19 funding for Northeast Louisiana

Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, on Wednesday announced the following municipalities and health care centers would receive supplemental federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services totaling nearly $500,000 for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus.

"I deeply appreciate the Trump administration recognizing the need for additional support here in northeast Louisiana where a growing number of coronavirus infections is being reported on a daily basis," said Dr. Abraham. "As a physician who has been on the front lines treating patients since the beginning of the outbreak in Louisiana, I am confident in the strength and resiliency of our communities to emerge from this challenging situation stronger than ever. I encourage Louisianans to practice good hygiene, maintain appropriate social distance, and to pray for those taking care of the sick and needy during this difficult time."

Richland Parish: $55,579

Morehouse Community Health Medical Centers, Inc.: $58,206

Primary Health Services Center: $65,355

Rapides Primary Health Care Center, Inc.: $60,446

Catahoula Parish Hospital District # 2: $62,565

Tensas Community Health Center: $53,119

Southwest Louisiana Primary Care Center, Inc. $58,129

Winn Community Health Center: $62,276

For additional information provided by Dr. Abraham's office, visit abraham.house.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Office of Rep. Abraham. All rights reserved.