Rep. Abraham invites Elon Musk to north Louisiana

Rep. Ralph Abraham thinks Elon Musk should move Tesla to Louisiana, and has invited him to visit our state.

In a Twitter post, Abraham said: "Hey, @elonmusk: @Tesla is welcome here in northern Louisiana where we have a rapidly emerging tech industry, great logistics, and a capable workforce that understands the value of a hard day’s work. Come visit, and let’s build the next great American success story together!"

Abraham referenced Monroe's former General Motors facility, the I-20 Tech Corridor centered around Louisiana Tech University in Ruston and international tech companies such as CenturyLink.

You can read the full letter to Musk here:

Hey, @elonmusk: @Tesla is welcome here in northern Louisiana where we have a rapidly emerging tech industry, great logistics, and a capable workforce that understands the value of a hard day’s work. Come visit, and let’s build the next great American success story together! pic.twitter.com/8PcyZ3FZxX — Rep. Ralph Abraham (@RepAbraham) May 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.