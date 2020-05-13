Rep. Abraham invites Elon Musk to north Louisiana

Updated: Wed 9:18 AM, May 13, 2020

(KALB) - Rep. Ralph Abraham thinks Elon Musk should move Tesla to Louisiana, and has invited him to visit our state.

In a Twitter post, Abraham said: "Hey, @elonmusk: @Tesla is welcome here in northern Louisiana where we have a rapidly emerging tech industry, great logistics, and a capable workforce that understands the value of a hard day’s work. Come visit, and let’s build the next great American success story together!"

Abraham referenced Monroe's former General Motors facility, the I-20 Tech Corridor centered around Louisiana Tech University in Ruston and international tech companies such as CenturyLink.

You can read the full letter to Musk here:

