Rep. Amash exploring 2020 run for Libertarian nomination

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan says he is launching an exploratory committee for the 2020 Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination.

The Republican-turned-independent said on Twitter on Tuesday that the U.S. is ready for new leadership.

Amash says, “Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people.”

Amash announced last July that he was leaving the Republican Party, saying he had become disenchanted with partisan politics and “frightened by what I see from it.”

He drew President Donald Trump's ire by saying Trump had engaged in impeachable conduct as described in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

