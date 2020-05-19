Rep. Johnson announces $16 billion relief program available to La. farmers, ranchers

U.S. Representative Mike Johnson announced a new multibillion-dollar coronavirus relief program is now available to Louisiana farmers thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act

The U.S. Department Agriculture (USDA) Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) will provide up to $16 billion in direct relief for U.S. farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting May 26, the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will be accepting applications for direct payments.

“We fought tooth-and-nail to make sure our farmers and ranchers weren’t left behind when Congress passed the CARES Act last month. It’s encouraging to see that aid is finally making its way back to the many Louisiana producers who have suffered tremendously during this pandemic,” said Johnson. “While these direct payments won’t cover all the losses our farmers and ranchers have endured, they will provide some much-needed relief for those who were unable to sell their crops and meat due to the economic shutdown. My thanks to the Trump administration and the USDA for their continued efforts to support our agriculture community during this challenging time.”

Copyright 2020 Johnson Press. All rights reserved.

