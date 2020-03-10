Rep. Johnson requests funding for Barksdale AFB, Fort Polk

U.S. Representative Mike Johnson testified before the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, March 10, to advocate for additional funding for Barksdale Air Force Base (AFB) and Fort Polk in the 2021 budget.

Congressman Mike Johnson | Source: AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Specifically, Johnson requested funding for Weapons Generation and Maintenance Facilities at Barksdale and a new Information Systems Facility at Fort Polk.

Here is Johnson’s full testimony:

Thank you, Chairwoman Wasserman Schultz, Ranking Member Carter and members of the subcommittee. I greatly appreciate you giving me this opportunity to provide input during the committee’s “member day” hearing for the fiscal year 2021 Military Construction and Veterans’ Affairs Appropriations budget. You have a big task ahead of you, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to share our thoughts.

First, I would like to provide this subcommittee with a brief introduction on the important role my congressional district plays in advancing the national security interests of the United States and the rest of the world. I have the distinct honor of representing two vital military installations - Fort Polk, JRTC and Barksdale Air Force Base - as well as various Louisiana National Guard facilities, such as Camp Minden. Fort Polk is home to one of only two Army Joint Readiness Training Centers in the nation which provides invaluable training to our soldiers so they are fully prepared and equipped for battle. Barksdale Air Force Base is home to the Air Force Global Strike Command, including the 2nd Bomber Wing which houses three squadrons of B-52 Stratofortress bombers, the 11th Bomb Squadron which is the training squadron, the 20th Bomb Squadron and the 96th Bomb Squadron.

Over the years, I have developed strong relationships with the generals based in my district and appreciate the opportunity to serve them in Congress. In meeting with them, I am absolutely convinced of the critical nature of their roles and that of these installations. Additionally, their insights reinforce my belief that the United States must remain the preeminent military power in the world to preserve peace. As this committee deliberates and assumes the responsibility of ensuring our military installations have the resources necessary, I just want to point out several areas I believe are pertinent to achieving that goal in the very short time I have here.

As is evident with ongoing provocations around the world, we obviously live in highly uncertain and incredibly complex times, and that further highlights the importance of ensuring our nuclear force continues to be modernized. Barksdale Air Force Base and Global Strike Command continue to benefit from this committee’s investment in nuclear modernization projects to meet a broad range of security threats from our adversaries. Specifically, I strongly support the Air Force’s continued strategy and MILCON requests to construct critical Weapons Generation and Maintenance Facilities (WGF) at installations throughout the United States. The WGF program allows the United States to be a nuclear force capable of deterring our enemy and if necessary, providing a rapid response. As I continue to work with the Air Force and local command at Barksdale on the infrastructure needs for placing a WGF on our base there, I urge all members of Congress and this committee to support this critical program.

Finally, I would like to speak about the needs of our U.S. Army. While it is vital to have a capable and robust nuclear option, we obviously also need to maintain a strong ground force. Fort Polk, a Joint Readiness Training Center, has continued its longstanding history and footprint as a multi-purpose home for military readiness. Specifically, I support the Army’s FY21 MILCON request of twenty-five million to construct a new Information Systems facility at Ft. Polk. This is a long-awaited upgrade, and it will provide the necessary upgrades to monitor and analyze required training scenarios and communication between field commanders, installation, tenants, and other government agency partners. While these exercise scenarios learned at Ft. Polk, JRTC help replicate many of the unique situations and challenges a unit may face while deployed, this new facility will also allow for secret-level management of information to our troops training here at home. It’s vitally important for all of us.

I look forward to continuing to work with this subcommittee to support these critical military installations and ensure our force structure has these critical items within the FY21 Military Construction and Veterans’ Affairs Appropriations budget.

Madam Chair and Ranking Member Carter, again, I appreciate the opportunity to show my support for our men and woman in uniform and genuinely, gratefully appreciate your continued partnership. I yield back the balance of my time.

Copyright 2020 Johnson Press. All rights reserved.