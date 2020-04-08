Report: Attorney Morris Bart recovering from coronavirus

One of Louisiana’s best-known attorneys, Morris Bart, has tested positive for coronavirus and is recovering at home, The Advocate newspaper reported.

Bart, 67, told the newspaper he has only mild symptoms and is coping well. The lawyer known for his slogan “One Call, That’s All” said he was tested earlier this week and received his results the same day, the newspaper reported.

“It’s a game-changer for anyone who thinks they may have it,” Bart told the newspaper. “I know I am positive so I will quarantine myself and not pass it on to anyone else. The test is more for the benefit of others than for yourself.”

