The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with QB Drew Brees, according to a tweet by Ian Rapoport.

He gets a 2-year deal worth roughly $50 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The #Saints agree to terms with QB Drew Brees, source said. He gets a 2-year deal worth roughly $50M. Never in doubt, but now done. And Brees took less to help the team continue to build. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

