Report: Louisiana land for $9.4B complex could hold 7 slave cemeteries

Louisiana activists say archaeologists have found that land bought for a planned $9.4 billion plastics complex may include up to seven slave cemeteries - five more than previously thought.

From left, Myrtle Felton, Sharon Lavigne, Gail LeBoeuf and Rita Cooper, members of RISE St. James, conduct a live stream video on property owned by Formosa in St. James Parish, La., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Archaeologists have found that the land bought for a planned $9.4 billion plastics complex may include up to seven slave cemeteries, rather than two previously described, local activists said Wednesday. | Source: AP Photo / Gerald Herbert

Rise St. James founder Sharon Lavigne said she sent a letter about the report to the St. James Parish Council on Wednesday.

She wants to convince council members to revoke permits for Formosa Plastics Group member FG LA LLC.

The company plans a complex of 10 chemical plants and four other "major facilities" on 2,500 acres in the parish.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

