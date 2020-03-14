Alexandria residents react to the COVID19 outbreak

Residents at the city park share different reactions to the coronavirus. Some of them saying, "they are not worried" about the virus, while others had a completely different opinion.

"I'm not too much worried about it at all," Breanna Dolejsi, a resident at the park said. "You see we [are] at the park living the life. We ain't worried about it at all."

"The virus is real bad," Willie Dunbar, another resident said. "I hope we don't get it here."

"I think that people are over exaggerating it a little bit," Ava Wilson said. "People are getting over it really fast, but I am also scared about it because the schools they are shutting them down."

As of right now, there are no reports of the virus in Rapides Parish.

