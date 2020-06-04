Residents in Leesville hold their first protest

The City of Leesville saw its first protest on the steps of the Vernon Parish Courthouse. On the steps, the crowd chanted "no justice, no peace!"

The City of Leesville saw its first protest on the steps of the Vernon Parish Courthouse. (KALB)

"I wish that we come away unified as one people created by God," Carl Clark, a protester, said. "God created all men equal, and we can work together to bring harmony and justice for all humanity."

In a form of unity, silence calmed the air, as protestors took a knee for eight minutes and 40 seconds. Some protesters went as far as to lay on their stomachs, in the same position George Floyd was in when he died.

"I am here trying to get a change to where the police will stop killing these innocent people," Acea Hindvaugh, a protester, said. "Especially, my children when they grow up."

"I just want everybody to treat black people the same as everybody else," Jasmine Hindvaugh (Acea's wife) said. "We all deserve the same rights."

Protesters put the pressure on local businesses and politicians.

"This is also a notice to our local businesses who refuse to speak out against racial disparities and injustices," Neandrea Hawkins, one of the protest organizers, said. "We have taken notice, [and] we will stop buying our cars with you. We will stop buying our meals with you."

Several politicians also stepped the podium to accept responsibility.

"I promise you today," Rick Allen, the mayor of Leesville, said. "That I have never and never will be a part of any racism in this city, and you have my word."

"If you are not registered to vote [you need to register]," Carolyn Todd said, "That's where the change comes from, you got to register to vote."

Because in the end, that's where the change ultimately begins.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.