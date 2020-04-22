Response and recovery efforts for Louisiana

FEMA is working with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), other Federal agencies, and private sector partners, to produce, allocate, and distribute key resources to Louisiana. Most notably, these include personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and the expedition of critical supplies from overseas to various U.S. locations.

The table below shows recently delivered supplies to Louisiana entities:

As of April 14, FEMA delivered 350 ventilators, 208,122 N-95 masks, 494,800 surgical masks, 101,978 medical gowns, 83,633 coveralls, 3,693 face shields, and 483,374 gloves from the Strategic National Stockpile to Louisiana.

As of April 15, FEMA obligated over $131 M for Louisiana to respond to COVID-19 and will continue to obligate additional dollars per validated State requests.

U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

Through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided $10.7 M to the State of Louisiana. More here.

As of April 20, the State of Louisiana has received a total of $589.7 M from HHS, through the Provider Relief Fund, CDC State and local funding, HRSA health centers, and other HHS grants.

As of April 21, HHS has awarded over $26.9 M in CARES Act funding to 36 health centers across Louisiana to assist in combatting COVID-19. More here.

U.S. Small Business Administration

As of April 16, the SBA issued over $5.1 B in loans to over 26,600 Louisiana small businesses.

As of April 20, the SBA has approved 16,527 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) advances of up to $10,000 for Louisiana small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

HUD made $45.9 M in COVID-19 funding available to Louisiana via CARES Act authorizations. More here.

U.S. Department of Labor

DOL has awarded over $6.3 M in emergency unemployment insurance grants and over $31 M in dislocated worker grants to the state.

U.S. Department of Education

In April, DoED announced an allocation under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund of the CARES Act totaling more than $189.8 M to support postsecondary education students and institutions of higher education in Louisiana. More here.

U.S. Department of Agriculture

On April 17, Secretary Perdue announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to assist farmers, ranchers, and consumers in Louisiana and across the Nation in response to COVID-19. This $19 B relief program will provide $16 B in direct support based on actual losses for agricultural producers and $3 B in purchases of fresh produce, dairy and meat, including producers in Louisiana.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

The VA traditionally provides Veterans’ healthcare, benefits and memorial affairs. In times of national crisis, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, VA provides services to the nation based on requests from states, while being clear that veterans are its first priority. This is known as VA’s Fourth Mission. In Louisiana, the VA has made beds available at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport.

U.S. Department of State

The State Department launched an unprecedented global effort to bring home citizens from every corner of the globe and has repatriated thousands of Americans from multiple countries. As of April 17, DOS coordinated the repatriation of nearly 70,000 Americans, including individuals from Louisiana. More here.

U.S. Department of Justice

DOJ allocated over $14.7 M in funds to Louisiana through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program to assist the State and local government response to COVID-19. This includes $9.7 M in funding to the State and $5 M to local governments. More here.

Copyright 2020 The White House. All rights reserved.