Restaurants adapting for Cinco de Mayo during pandemic

The pandemic has been hitting restaurants hard across the world, especially for some on Cinco de Mayo.

Source: KALB

El Paso Mexican Grill and Bar said Cinco de Mayo is their biggest business day of the year.

"It's going to be a big hit, that's our biggest moneymaker of the year,” said Shy Tyler, El Paso Mexican Grill. “We take in four times as much as we do on a normal day."

However, the novel coronavirus is not stopping them from doing business completely. The state-wide stay-at-home order is forcing them to cook up new plans.

"It's kind of weird. Our servers are wearing face masks, lots of regulations that we have to follow. We cannot go to your table and serve you," said Tyler.

"Lord we have missed St. Patty's Day, Easter Sunday, so we are just out trying to celebrate a little bit," said Jeffrey Scroggins, a customer utilizing the patio seating at El Paso Mexican Grill.

A steady stream of cars filed in line for the dine-in restaurant turned partially drive-thru. The only other option was take-out style food, with social distancing dining on the patio.

"We got music going on, we are trying to keep the mood up. Everybody is just kind of unsure of their footsteps, unsure of what they can and can't do," said Tyler.

Restaurants are trying to find ways to survive the stay-at-home order. Many like El Paso are adapting. However, others have temporarily shut their doors. The Diamond Grill in Downtown Alexandria has been waiting out the stay-at-home order. The doors are shut until the government ok's dine-in service.

"It's heartbreaking because mainly my people are ready to get back to work,” said Scott Laliberte, Chief Operating Officer for the Diamond Grill and Bentley Room. "Being closed now for two months, huge, huge impact right across the board. From our culinary team to our facilities, our service team. It's really, really a huge, huge, huge deficit for us."

Laliberte is also over the Cenla chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association. He said around 40 percent of restaurants have implemented some sort of drive-thru or curbside service to stay afloat. He also expects most of Cenla's restaurants to survive the pandemic.

"I foresee just about everyone we have here in Central Louisiana reopening,” said Laliberte. “I don't see there being any problem. I feel like our community is very strong here and people doing everything they can to possibly help for all the locally owned and operated restaurants."

Though some restaurants are taking a hit, they're making the best of what they are allowed to do.

"It's not going to be as profitable. However, our goal at El Paso Mexican Grill is to just create an atmosphere that is happy and makes people kind of feel almost normal, as normal as can be," said Tyler.

Laliberte said the Louisiana Restaurant Association expects around only one percent of the state’s restaurants to permanently close due to the stay-at-home order.

