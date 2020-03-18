Restaurants find new ways to serve the community

If you're craving a certain menu item from one of your favorite restaurants, you can probably still order it. But, you'll have to enjoy it at home.

Restaurants around Central Louisiana are working to let the public know that current dining restrictions due to COVID-19 concerns aren't stopping them from serving the community. And some of them are getting a little creative with things.

Lou and Laura's restaurant owner, Sonny Cataldie, has taken all of his indoor dining furniture and moved it out into the parking lot. He's even included table cloths on each table. But, that doesn't mean you can sit down outside and eat.

"We do things to go, but we cook to order so we just didn't want people hanging out inside". Cataldie says the outside set up is for people to sit and wait for their food since they can't do that inside. And they're taking every cleaning precaution they can, even outside. "When people get up we still have to wipe the table down even though they didn't eat here".

Customers at Pitt Grill are trying to get used to similar changes too. Restaurant Manager Deneise Means says that a lot of her regular customers have walked in and sat at their normal tables out of habit. Customers are allowed to come in, but only to order and pay.

"Once we take payment they come outside and wait. They're not allowed to wait in the dining room" said Means.

Other restaurants in the area are finding what works best for them when it comes to their daily operations and how to best serve their customers. From curbside service to delivery, they're all working to adapt to these changes.

