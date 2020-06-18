Advertisement

Reward increased to find missing Texas soldier

Private first class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood. (Source: CNN/Fort Hood Military Police)
Private first class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood. (Source: CNN/Fort Hood Military Police) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The reward is growing in the case of a missing female soldier in Texas.

Private first class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood.

Now the reward for information that would help investigators find her has more than doubled to $55,000.

Most of the money has been offered by the army and the League of United Latin American Citizens, a civil rights group.

But Houston rapper Baby Bash is also pledging to contribute $5,000.

While actress Selma Hayek says she will post Guillen's picture on Instagram every day until the soldier is found.

Guillen told her family before her disappearance that she was sexually harassed by one of her sergeants.

She did not identify him and military investigators say they have been unable to corroborate the allegation.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Prosecutor: Officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after shooting

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK
Rolfe shot Brooks after the 27-year-old black man grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it from too far away to reach the white officer, the prosecutor said.

National

Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and CHRISTINA LARSON
Earlier this month, the United Nations, International Red Cross and Red Crescent, and others said it was a “moral imperative” that everyone have access to a “people’s vaccine.”

National

Trump plan to stem vet suicides focuses on public awareness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By HOPE YEN
As part of the $53 million, two-year effort, a public messaging campaign starting in the coming weeks is intended to raise awareness about suicide at a time of increased social distancing and isolation during a pandemic.

National

Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has established a fund worth more than $12 million to aid organizations fighting institutional racism, in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

National

Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
On Wednesday, the foundation, which has been influential in the emergence of the broader Black Lives Matter movement, said it was setting aside $6 million in donations to support black-led grassroots organizing groups.

Latest News

National

Trump plan to stem vet suicides focuses on public awareness

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By HOPE YEN
President Donald Trump has released a long-awaited national plan to address the high number of veteran suicides.

News

Entrance Road annexation in Leesville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Residents in Leesville will get one more chance to have their voices heard regarding the annexation of Entrance Road.

News

Bill to end immunity for law enforcement La. officers dies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
At the state capitol, lawmakers killed a proposal that would end “qualified immunity” for law enforcement, a policy that makes it almost impossible to sue an officer who's hurt someone, even if they've broken the law.

News

Vernon teachers taking three-week course for distance learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Officials with the Vernon Parish School District hope to continue school as normal but they are coming up that "Plan B" for social distance learning.

News

Local reactions to Executive Order for police reform

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Local law enforcement leaders and city officials react to the President's Executive Order for Police Reform.

National

NASA’s next Mars rover honors medical teams fighting virus

Updated: 6 hours ago
NASA’s next Mars rover is honoring all the medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.