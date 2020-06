LSU has provided a roadmap to reopening in the fall of 2020.

Tom Galligan, LSU Interim President and Professor of Law, wrote a letter outlining guidelines and procedures to keep faculty, staff and students safe.

You can read the entire letter here: Fall at LSU: Roadmap to Opening

Galligan discusses safety protocols, virus testing, academics, campus life and research.

