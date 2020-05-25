'Royall' runner honors the fallen on Memorial Day

People are honoring Memorial Day in many ways across the country. One Pineville man had his own way.

Pineville's John Royall shows the American flag he was holding during his morning run Monday (Credit: Alisha King)

John Royall was decked out in his Team Red, White and Blue gear and holding an American flag as he ventured down Susek Drive and Hyw. 28 East Monday morning.

That caught the attention of viewers Alisha King, who had to take a picture and then shared it with KALB.

Royall is a retired Air Force master sergeant and Vietnam veteran. He ran 5.2 miles Monday as a tribute to the fallen of all wars.

He's also training to run in the Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia after running in it last year.

Royall said he has lived in Pineville for 27 years.