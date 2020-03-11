Russia passes bill allowing Putin to stay in power past 2024

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers have approved sweeping constitutional reforms that would allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.

The measures must still be approved by the country’s Constitutional Court and by a nationwide vote on April 22 before they come into force.

Putin’s critics called for protests, condemning the move as a way to keep him in office after he hits his term limit in 2024.

The 67-year-old former KGB officer has ruled Russia for more than two decades, and if he wins and completes two more terms, it would make him the ruler of Russia for 36 years. That’s longer than any other leader in its modern history.

