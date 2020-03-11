SAFE CENTRAL: Avoiding scams amid intense political season

Every time you answer your phone, you could be at risk of being scammed. The Better Business Bureau of Central Louisiana says consumers saw five million robocalls in the month of November. That’s about two thousand per second.

As the political season heats up, local BBB leaders say robocallers will take advantage.

“Robocalls are probably one of the worst epidemics we've had,” Tammy Stone, BBB marketplace investigator, said.

With several races with ties to Louisiana on your ballot, you need to be on guard.

“If the recorded message has anything to do with sells, selling you something, it is illegal,” Stone said.

Stone says you may receive calls asking to donate to charities for political candidates but be careful when releasing sensitive information.

The organization released five tips for staying safe and avoid the scams:

1. Screen your calls. If a call comes in from a number you don’t recognize, don’t answer. Even if the number looks familiar, be wary.

2. Hang up. If you pick up the phone and get a recorded sales pitch, hang up. Don’t speak to them. Don’t press a button to supposedly remove your name from a list.

3. Block. You can reduce the number of unwanted calls you get by using call-blocking technologies. Your options differ depending on the model of your phone, service provider and whether you use a traditional landline or internet phone service.

4. Register with the Do Not Call Registry. This step won’t prevent scammers from calling you, but it will reduce the number of legitimate marketing calls you receive.

5. Report. After you hang up, report the unwanted or illegal call to the Federal Trade Commission.

Stone also says do not press buttons on your keypad while on the line with a robocaller.

“It may say press a button to take yourself off the list, but it's actually giving them authorization them to take whatever scam information they have and use it against you, “ she said.

Stone says it tells scammers the number belongs to an actual person which can increase your chances of receiving robocalls. Also, scammers may sell your number and other information to other scammers.

Click here to report scams.

