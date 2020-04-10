STIMULUS QUESTIONS: Who doesn't get one

Many Americans are waiting for their stimulus checks amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Congress approved the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Security (CARES) Act to give people a one-time payment of $1,200 for adults and $500 for children.

However, not everyone will qualify to receive the check.

-Children who are 17 or 18 years old

-College students and other adults who can be claimed as dependents

-Nonresident aliens

-People who haven't filed 2018 and 2019 tax returns

Also, income requirements could stop some people from getting checks.

