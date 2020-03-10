SU hosts informational session about coronavirus

Southern University hosted an informational session for the public on COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, Tuesday, March 10.

A public presentation from Dr. Dawn Marcelle, Capital Region 2 medical director with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) did not get far before the room flooded her with questions.

The event was presented by SU’s College of Nursing and Allied Health, the SU System Foundation, and LDH.

“My students are very concerned,” said one SU professor. “They are wondering if they should just get tested.”

The answer to that is question is no. You should not get tested if you’re just worried, according to Dr. Marcelle. But those are the types of fears health professionals want to debunk.

She says rushing to the doctor just because you’re scared is not the thing to do.

“Actually, it’s being recommended that you don’t go to emergency rooms and the urgent care unless you’re truly sick. If you’re just afraid or feeling fearful, it’s asked that you try to call your doctor.”

Right now, Louisiana has three presumptive positive cases, according to LDH. That means confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is pending. Outside of isolation, treatment for those that have tested positive was also a topic of concern.

Dr. Marcelle says doctors are providing supportive care like oxygen.

“Things literally to help you breathe. We don’t have any specific medications right now that are directly aimed at treatment of coronavirus, but there are antiviral medications that have been approved for other viral-based diseases," she said.

Researchers are actively working on vaccine and pharmaceutical research, according to Dr. Marcelle. And there were plenty of questions about when it might be available. The short answer, not this year.

“18 months is really short for vaccine development,” Dr. Marcelle explains. “But that doesn't mean it can't happen. It could be preventative. It may not necessarily make what is already here go away, but it could prevent future cases.”

Experts say understanding the way the virus works is still an evolving process. But they do know if you test positive for the flu, it won't co-exist with another virus like COVID-19.

Dr. Marcelle also mentioned that LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics will have testing available. However, “In Louisiana, all lab tests must be currently be ordered by a physician, regardless of where the testing is requested. Presumptive Positive results are forwarded directly to the CDC for confirmation of test results.”

At this time LDH is also recommending that hospitals, “Take standard precautions for the prevention of the spread of viral illness (s). We also recommend visible signage that describes the precautions. In addition, we suggest posting signs that if a visitor is sick or not feeling well, that person should not visit the hospital.”

