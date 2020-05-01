Sabine NWR Recreation Area temporary closure May 4

The Sabine National Wildlife Refuge will temporarily close all recreation areas except the Blue Goose Trail on Monday, May 4, to allow U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to safely remove the buildup of garbage that has been left behind by citizens using the refuge over the past several weeks.

The Sabine National Wildlife Refuge recreation areas that will be closed include West Cove and its associated boat launches, Wetland Walkway, Blue Crab, Hog Island Gully and its associated boat launches, and Northline including its boat launch. Each area will be re-opened when its cleanup is completed. Visitors are asked to please refrain from stopping vehicles in front of closed gates and/or approaching staff as they work, the sooner they get done, the sooner it will be re-opened.

Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge Complex Visitor Services Manager, Diane Borden-Billiot, requests that the public please follow the refuge’s Carry-in/Carry-out policy to keep refuges clean and green.

For further information about this temporary closure, please call 337-563-3491.

