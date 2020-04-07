Sabine Parish deputy arrested

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office arrested one of their deputies on Monday.

Jesse D. Parrie, 30, of Zwolle, was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on April 6 for introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.

He posted a $10,000 bond and was released.

Parrie was arrested after an internal investigation revealed that while employed as a jailer, he allegedly accepted cash payments for bringing illegal items into the jail for inmates. In addition to the arrest, he was also terminated from his position upon the conclusion of the investigation.

