Sailor from USS Roosevelt with coronavirus found unconscious, admitted to ICU

A Navy official says a sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for coronavirus was found unresponsive and admitted to an intensive care unit in Guam.

In this April 13, 2018, file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier is anchored off Manila Bay west of Manila, Philippines. The captain of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus asked for permission to isolate the bulk of his roughly 5,000 crew members on shore, which would take the warship out of duty in an effort to save lives. The ship is docked in Guam (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

The sailor was found unconscious on March 30 and admitted to the ICU at the U.S. Navy hospital, according to a Thursday statement from the Navy.

A coronavirus outbreak on the aircraft carrier has been at the center of controversy recently.

It resulted in the Tuesday resignation of acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

He dismissed the ship’s captain, Brett Crozier, after the leak of a memo in which Crozier implored Navy officials to evacuate the ship.

Modly stepped down amid backlash for his decision to insult Crozier while speaking to the ship’s crew.

The trip that appears to have cost the Modly his job cost taxpayers about $250,000.

He flew in a modified Gulfstream for the trip, an aircraft that costs about $7,000 an hour to fly. On a long flight to Guam, that cost adds up quickly.

His trip seems intended to address flagging morale.

More than 400 of the Roosevelt’s sailors have tested positive for coronavirus.

