Salvation Army celebrating 140 years of service

This week is National Salvation Army Week. Locations across the nation are choosing to emphasize the Army's mission to “fight for good,” even during a difficult time.

For 66 years, the Army has been dedicating this week to celebrate its volunteers, donors, and program beneficiaries who have enabled them to serve in the united states for 140 years.

Over 45 million Americans live in poverty, and the goal of the organization is to make sure no one goes unfed, without shelter, and other necessities.

Due to COVID-19, the Salvation Army of Central Louisiana isn't able to hold any celebrations, but they are looking forward to next year's centennial celebration.

“In the last two months we've served of 12,000 meals, over 2,000 nights lodgings,” said Major Richard Watts with the Salvation Army of Central Louisiana. “We're still helping with food boxes and utility and rental assistance. So, even though we've had challenges - mask wearing, hand sanitizer, gloves and all these kinds of things - we've continued our faithful service to the community. The sun never sets on the Salvation Army flag.”

The Salvation Army has temporarily stopped some of its services due to COVID-19 but hopes to be back in full swing soon. You can call 318-767-1711 for more information. They also say volunteers are always welcome.

