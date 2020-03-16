Salvation Army of La.,Miss., Ala. announces preparations regarding coronavirus

The Salvation Army of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi announced they have significantly increased their preparation in response to coronavirus.

The Salvation Army said they are monitoring the coronavirus to limit the spread especially among the homeless and other vulnerable populations.

According to a release, they will be doing additional cleaning throughout the day with an elevated focus on high-traffic areas. In addition, they are implementing isolation/quarantine methods if a staff member or resident gets sick.

They say they will continue to provide even greater support to those who are affected by school and work closings and potential job loss.

They have also canceled all events of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks throughout Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

