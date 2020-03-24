Salvation Army responds to stay-at-home order

Due to the statewide stay-at-home order, The Salvation Army of Alexandria, which includes both a veteran and a general shelter, will remain open 24/7.

The corps is currently providing dine-in breakfast, lunch and dinner for its 31 permanent residents and varying transient residents. Feedings take place in shifts, with only two individuals seated at a six-foot table, with cleanings taking place between each shift.

Breakfast is provided daily to the community and served outside of the shelters. An anonymous donor has purchased enough kolaches from a local restaurant to provide breakfast for 85 people, twice a week for the next two months. The community breakfast will be distributed each morning along with a piece of fruit and a cold beverage.

The Alexandria Corps is working towards bagging all breakfasts and dinners for transient residents and the general public. Hot meals are provided in shifts but the shelter does not have the staff and financial resources for sandwiches and lunchmeats.

"In Alexandria, we meet daily as a staff to discuss the continually evolving conditions regarding COVID-19," said Alexandria Corps Officer Major Richard Watts. "We are practicing social distancing in every aspect of operations."

With the new guidelines of the stay-at-home order, the shelter is encouraging residents to stay indoors. The day room has been closed to the public and additional permanent shelter residents are not being accepted at this time. Furniture has also been rearranged to practice social distancing and staff is working towards feeding the general public and residents outside of the building via the canteen and outdoor tables.

The shelter is in immediate need of Lysol wipes and medical face masks, but the biggest need is financial. To support The Salvation Army of Alexandria, click here.

You can also contact Major Richard Watts at 318-442-0445.

