Sam’s Club announces 'Hero Shopping Hours'

Sam’s Club Associate Appreciation Shopping Hours are every Sunday from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. On Wednesday, Sam's Club announced they are expanding the audience for this shopping period to include those on the front lines of COVID-19: healthcare workers and first responders.

This program will kick off Sunday, April 19 and continue every Sunday until further notice.

All shoppers will be provided and highly encouraged to wear masks while they are shopping at the club during this time.

Read more: click here

Copyright 2020 Sam's Club. All rights reserved.