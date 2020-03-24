Sam’s Club introduces special shopping hours for seniors, those at risk

Sam’s Club is introducing two new programs to support seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems, to make sure they have a special experience in the club.

Special Shopping Hours

Starting Thursday, March 26, Sam’s Club locations nationwide will offer early shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems.

This includes pharmacy and optical centers and will last until further notice.

Concierge “Shop from Your Car” Service

They are also introducing an innovative new concierge service. During special shopping hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., senior and at-risk members can shop Sam’s Club without ever leaving their car.

From a designated parking location, members in need can place their order from their car, and a Sam’s Club associate will grab the items on the list.

