San Francisco Bay Area counties issue shelter-in-place order

Officials in seven San Francisco Bay Area counties have issued a shelter-in-place mandate affecting about 7 million people, including the city of San Francisco itself.

A man looks toward the skyline from Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Monday, March 16, 2020. Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a shelter-in-place mandate Monday affecting nearly 7 million people, including the city of San Francisco itself. | Source: AP Photo / Jeff Chiu

The order says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday.

It's the latest effort by officials to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It affects the counties of San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Alameda and Contra Costa.

In Southern California, the state's two largest counties - Los Angeles and San Diego - ordered bars to close and restaurants to stay open only for pickup, drive-thru or delivery orders.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

