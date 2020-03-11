Sanders moves ahead with campaign despite Biden’s big primary night

(AP) - Bernie Sanders is moving ahead with his Democratic presidential campaign.

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

He told reporters in Burlington, Vermont, on Wednesday that he's not quitting despite key primary losses to Joe Biden the night before.

The Vermont senator's path to the presidential nomination considerably narrowed after decisive losses to Biden in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

He did not address supporters publicly Tuesday night.

Pressure has been growing on Sanders to end his presidential bid and work to unify the party against President Donald Trump. But he's mapping a path forward.

Sanders got a late win Wednesday in North Dakota, but Joe Biden had another big night in the Democratic presidential primary.

The face of the Democrats’ far-left flank is suddenly staring up at a towering wall of opposition from his own party, an urgent call to unify against President Donald Trump and a growing delegate disadvantage against Biden.

The key battleground state of Michigan helped propel Bernie Sanders’ insurgent candidacy four years ago, and the loss there Tuesday dealt a serious blow to his 2020 campaign.

The former vice president also won Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, showing strength with working-class voters and African American voters.

Sanders awaited results in Washington state, where votes are still being tabulated.

Addressing supporters in Philadelphia, Biden noted that many had “declared that this candidacy was dead” only days ago, but “now we’re very much alive.”

