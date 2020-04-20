Second Angola inmate dies of coronavirus

A second inmate from the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola has died of the coronavirus, records show.

Lloyd Meyers, 69, died Sunday at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge. The coroner’s report indicated Meyers became ill with COVID-19 symptoms while on his cellblock at Angola and was transferred to the hospital.

The coroner reported that no immediate family could be located for Meyers so he will be buried on prison grounds.

Another inmate, John Cantrello, also 69, died Saturday at the same hospital. Cantrello was admitted to the hospital on April 15 and died three days later, the coroner’s report says.

