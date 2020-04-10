Second arrest made in February Wainwright street fatal fire

An Alexandria woman has been arrested for murder in relation to a fire in an Alexandria residence in February that killed a grandmother and three children.

Dorthy Bosby, 27, was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail Thursday on four counts of second degree murder and one count of possession of a delayed action incendiary device.

On Feb. 29, around 11:46 p.m., the Alexandria Fire Department responded to a four-fatality structure fire at 3460 Wainwright Street. Inside the home, the bodies of Verlana Cooper, 48, and her three granddaughters, ages 7, 4 and 4 months, were located.

This is the second arrest in the case. On March 27, Tamielya Brevelle, 30, of Ball was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on four counts of second degree murder and one count of a delayed action incendiary device

Following a lengthy fire investigation by the Alexandria Fire and Police Departments in collaboration with The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Ball Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office, Alexandria Fire Chief Larry King said investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

