Second case of COVID-19 reported in Rapides Parish

Rapides Regional Medical Center has been notified by the Louisiana Department of Health that they have a patient in the facility who presumptively tested positive for COVID-19.

Rapides Regional released the following:

"Protocols are in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and we are following CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 cases. This includes isolating the patient and taking steps to ensure the safety of our patients, employees and physicians. For the last month, our team has been preparing for the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve implemented mandatory screenings at consolidated access points to our facilities and implemented a no visitation policy for our campus. The safety of our patients, employees, physicians and community is our top priority. As such, we will continue to work in partnership with local, parish and state health officials and the CDC."

