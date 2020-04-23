Second tornado in a week hits Vernon Parish

Tornadoes came through Vernon Parish for the second time this week, Wednesday evening. Monday tornadoes hit north Leesville and Wednesday the twisters hit south Leesville, causing damage to the Cottonwood community.

Cottonwood community takes damage in Vernon Parish from Wednesday's tornado. | KALB

"Around eight o'clock, we heard the tornado come in [and] it sounded like a freight train," Jimmy McKaskle, the homeowner on Cottonwood Road said. "We went inside into the hallway. While we were in the hallway it hit and took out a lot of stuff."

Nearby neighbors heard the news and immediately came to the McKaskle's home to see how they could help.

"We got here last night right after the storm," Jerry Gill, a neighbor said. "Then we [woke-up] and got here this morning probably around 8:30 and we've been here ever since."

"There is no way to describe how the community has come together," McKaskle said. "People I haven't seen in years came up here with their chainsaws [and] their tractors."

"The best people in Cottonwood right here," Marcus Holt, a neighbor said. "The McKaskle's been here forever [and] would do anything for anybody, and we would do the same for them."

Vernon Parish did not have any confirmed deaths from either tornado.

