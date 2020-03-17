Sen. Cassidy introduces bill to require insurance companies to cover COVID-19 vaccines once available

Senators Bill Cassidy, MD (R-La.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) have now introduced legislation to require private health insurance companies to cover treatments or vaccines for COVID-19 with no cost-sharing.

“When a vaccine is released for coronavirus, it needs to be available for all Americans as soon as possible. Vaccine coverage by insurance companies is key to this. This bill ensures that coverage,” said Sen. Cassidy, a member of the Senate Health Committee and physician with a background in public health and immunizations.

“We have to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This bill will allow Americans to rapidly access vaccines for this novel coronavirus as soon as they are available. Congress should immediately pass the Rapid Coverage for Coronavirus Vaccines and Treatments Act as part of a robust response to this virus,” said Sen. Jones, a member of the Senate Health Committee.

“Amid this public health emergency, it’s critical that we prepare to protect the health and safety of people in Minnesota and across the country in every possible way,” said Sen. Smith, a member of the Senate Health Committee. “One of the many steps we should take is to expedite the process requiring insurers to cover the cost of a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. This coverage could help more folks access treatment and offer some economic relief to families. I’m glad to help introduce this bipartisan effort and will work to move it forward.”

“This bipartisan bill mitigates the coronavirus outbreak by ensuring that folks have access to testing and vaccines without costs,” said Daines. “Montana families need access to these important preventive services, and financial barriers should not stand in the way during this national emergency.”

Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), private health plans are required to cover preventive services that receive a rating of A or B by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and immunizations recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with no cost-sharing.

This act would require private insurance plans to cover, with no cost sharing, any coronavirus treatment or vaccine that gets an A or B rating or is recommended by ACIP no later than 15 business days after the recommendation is issued to make sure all Americans get timely coverage.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.