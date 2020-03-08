Harris endorses Biden; Jesse Jackson backs Sanders

Sen. Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden for president, pledging to “do everything in my power” to help elect him.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

She is the latest dropout from the Democratic presidential race to line up behind the former vice president in his battle with Bernie Sanders for the nomination.

The decision by the California senator who was one of three black candidates seeking to challenge President Donald Trump further solidifies the Democratic establishment’s move to close circles around Biden after his Super Tuesday success.

In a statement, Harris says Biden would be able to “steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office.”

Sanders announced that he’d won the endorsement of civil rights icon Jesse Jackson and would be campaigning with him in Michigan on Sunday.

Despite virus risk, 2020 hopefuls keep up campaigns for now

As the coronavirus hits more states, Bernie Sanders says his campaign is gauging when it may become necessary to cancel the large campaign rallies that public health experts say could be breeding grounds to spread the illness.

The Democratic presidential candidate says in televised interviews that “obviously” the safety of the American people comes first, so he’s talking constantly to public health officials.

Federal health authorities have been advising older people and those with medical conditions, in particular, to avoid crowded spaces.

But so far, that hasn’t stopped President Donald Trump or his two Democratic rivals, Sanders and Joe Biden, from cutting back on events. Each is in his 70s.

Biden in Mississippi, Sanders in Michigan before primaries

Biden worshiped at a predominantly African American church in Mississippi, two days before the state’s primary.

It’s a state where black voters will play a pivotal role.

Rival Sanders is campaigning in Michigan, the biggest prize among the six states voting Tuesday.

A Mississippi congressman who introduced Biden to the congregation called Biden “the comeback kid.”

Biden struggled in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada but won decisively in South Carolina, boosted by African American voters.

He also had a strong showing on Super Tuesday.

Sanders, attempting to bolster his own appeal with African Americans, announced the endorsement of the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

‘We can do it,’ say young believers fueling Sanders campaign

Young voters have been Bernie Sanders’ most enduring supporters as he tries to win the Democratic presidential nomination over Joe Biden.

But those voters weren’t enough for Sanders to stop Biden from leapfrogging him in the delegate count on Super Tuesday.

According to AP VoteCast surveys of eight states, Sanders had support from 57% of voters under 30.

But they made up just 15% of the vote.

That’s putting pressure on Sanders to broaden his appeal as the race moves this week to states such as Michigan.

Sanders plans a rally Sunday evening at the University of Michigan.

