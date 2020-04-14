Sen. Kennedy announces $13.8M for 2016 flood repair projects in Baton Rouge area

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) says Louisiana will receive $13,789,811 in federal funding to reimburse the cost of equipment and repair work due to the August 2016 flood.

“The 2016 floods tore up facilities across Louisiana, and this grant will help pay for equipment and repairs needed to restore communities affected by this disaster,” Kennedy said.

All of the money will be concentrated in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Kennedy says funding for projects includes:

•$7,511,452 for repairs to the First Baptist Church in Denham Springs.

•$4,900,789 for equipment, items, and repairs made to the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women in St. Gabriel.

•$1,377,570 for repairs to Galvez Middle School in Ascension Parish.

