COVID-19 Racial Disparities: Sen. Tim Scott calls on HHS for info

After, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data showing the coronavirus is having a harmful impact on communities of color, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) wrote a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

A shopper walks through the Target parking lot in northeast Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The Mississippi Department of Health released figures today that show African Americans are being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

In it, he asks for the department to monitor and analyze the potential racial disparities in coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, part of the White House coronavirus task force, told Gray DC earlier this week that African Americans disproportionately suffer from diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease which also happen to be risk factors of the coronavirus.

Scott says once the public is aware of and understands these challenges, it will be able to work to overcome them.

“Not surprisingly African Americans in America have a high incidence of high blood pressure than the average population,” said Scott. “So, getting that information is going to be really important to understand what is happening in sub-groups.”

Scott says he has not yet heard a response from the Department of Health and Human Services, but he looks forward to talking with Secretary Alex Azar soon.

