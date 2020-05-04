Seniors pick-up food boxes at Food Bank of Central Louisiana Tuesday and Wednesday

With millions of people unemployed, many people are turning to food banks now more than ever.

Source: KALB

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana in Alexandria is here to help with food boxes that include everything from dry goods, to produce and frozen items.

If you're a senior that normally picks up your "Food for Families," better known as "cheese box" from the Alexandria Farmers Market, listen up.

For the second month in a row, the food bank on Baldwin Avenue is helping with distribution.

If you're a senior who normally picks up your "cheese box" on the first Tuesday of the month at the farmers market, you'll pick up your box at the food bank on Tuesday instead.

If you're a senior who normally picks up your box on the first Wednesday of the month, your going to receive your items from the food bank on Wednesday.

The distribution will include seniors from Cheneyville, Boyce, Lecompte and Pineville.

Food Bank Executive Director Jayne Wright-Velez says she doesn't want seniors to choose between getting medicine and food and adds it's all about being a helping hand for the community.

“We do have food right now and so if people need help, we really want them to call us because we know that not everyone is familiar with the safety net of food assistance," said Wright-Velez. "They may be in a place they’ve never been in before and it’s okay to call.”

Distribution times on Tuesday and Wednesday run from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Once you get to the food bank, it'll be a non-contact distribution, everyone will be able to stay in their vehicles.

If you need assistance from the food bank or have any questions, you can call them at 318-445-2773.

Food and monetary donations are welcome, as are volunteers. The food bank just asks that volunteers bring their own masks. Social distancing will be enforced.

