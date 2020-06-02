Kayla Giles motions reset for August

A series of motions still yet to be decided in the case of Kayla Giles have been reset for August 5.

Kayla Giles | Source: RPSO

Giles is the woman charged with second degree murder and obstruction of justice for the September 2018 shooting death of her estranged husband, Thomas Coutee, Jr., in an Alexandria Walmart parking lot during a custody exchange. She claims it was self-defense.

The motions were supposed to be heard back in April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were continued without a date. The pandemic also halted a scheduled May trial.

There's no word yet on a new trial date. Giles is represented by George Higgins and Rocky Willson. The attorney general's office is prosecuting the case.

