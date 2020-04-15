Seventh inmate death from COVID-19 reported at FCI Oakdale I

Another inmate has died from COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Oakdale I in Oakdale, making this the seventh coronavirus-related death.

On March 24, inmate Michael Lilley, 55, went into respiratory failure at the facility. He was evaluated by institutional medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

While at the local hospital, Lilley tested positive for COVID-19. His condition later declined and he was placed on a ventilator. On April 15, Lilley was pronounced dead. He had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions that the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease.

Lilley was sentenced in the Western District of Tennessee to a 25-year sentence for aiding and abetting, sex trafficking of children, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children, sexual exploitation of a minor, and distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

He had been in custody at the Oakdale prison since April 26, 2017.

