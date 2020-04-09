Shelter Insurance provides assistance to personal auto insurance customers

The Shelter Insurance, including its subsidiaries AmShield Insurance, Haulers Insurance, and Say Insurance, is providing relief for its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shelter will issue a payment to policyholders representing approximately 30% of their personal auto monthly premium for the months of April and May.

Shelter is working diligently to obtain approval from the Departments of Insurance in each state to get this money into customers’ hands as quickly as possible.

If a customer paid their premium automatically through a bank account, Shelter will deposit directly into the account when possible. Otherwise, they will mail a check.

