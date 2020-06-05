Shreveport Walmart employees injured; 2 stabbed while attempting to stop alleged shoplifter

A man is in custody following an incident at a Shreveport Walmart that left three people injured — and one fighting for their life.

Before 4 p.m., officers got the call to the Shreve City Walmart on Shreveport-Bossier Highway.

According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, a man was allegedly spotted shoplifting soda and candy. He attempted to leave the store when he was approached by three employees, two men and one woman. The employees were attempting to take the man to the store’s office.

The man then resisted and pepper-sprayed the three workers. In an attempt to stop him, the four of them began to scuffle.

According to Cpl. Willhite, that’s when the man then pulled out a knife and stabbed the two male employees.

One of the employee’s injuries is considered life-threatening and he was sent to a Shreveport hospital. The other male employee had non-life threatening injuries and the female employee was not stabbed, just pepper-sprayed.

Officers at the store were able to take the man into custody. He faces at least two counts of aggravated battery.

Updates here.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.