Shreveport man and woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

Early Monday morning, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-49 north of Alexandria. The crash claimed the life of a man and a woman from Shreveport.

The initial investigation revealed a 2005 GMC Envoy, driven by Willmore Baylor, 26, was traveling southbound on I-49. For reasons still under investigation, Baylor lost control of his vehicle, exited the roadway, and collided with several trees.

Baylor and his passenger, identified as Valerie L. Franklin, 28, were properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries. Routine toxicology tests are pending.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 13 fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in 15 fatalities.

