Shreveport training officer on departmental leave, under administrative investigation

A Shreveport police training officer was placed on departmental leave after a social media post surfaced of him critiquing the firing of four Minneapolis officers in the death of George Floyd.

Pixabay / MGN

According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, Traning Officer Brent Mason was placed on departmental leave and is under an administrative investigation.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond hold a news conference this afternoon at 3 p.m.

The media advisory sent by Mayor Perkins’ communications director did not specify the reason for the conference. However, it is believed to address Mason’s post.

The Facebook post was made on his personal account and since been removed.

The post reads:

"I have been training Police for over 12yrs now and with more than 25 years of service .. This is a common mistake and poor technique often made by Police Officers. The knee is not supposed to go across the nap of the neck. Most common when the suspect is assisting by bucking or bridging. The knee has to angled across the shoulder blades during handcuffing. This was a mistake or misstep not an act of murder. Normally this mistake does not result in death. The cause of death will be more likely to be positional asphyxia or excited delirium. This individual more likely had health conditions and toxics in his blood. (no report yet) I feel that Minneapolis Police Dept. Jumped the gun by arresting and firing the 4 officers. Wow.. where is the innocent until proven guilty !! ?? Minnesota ??"

Below the text was an image of Floyd being knelt on his neck by a police officer, Derek Chauvin.

On Wednesday, May 27, the Shreveport Police Department shared this Facebook post:

"The views expressed by individual officers on their personal social media accounts do not reflect the views or values of the Shreveport Police Department. Any posts thought to be in violation of City policies will be investigated."

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.